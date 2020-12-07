KU basketball continues the climb up the AP poll

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Gonzaga, Baylor, Iowa, and Michigan State are represented in the Associated Press’ college basketball poll with the University of Kansas making an appearance at No. 5 on the list.

The Kansas Jayhawks were ranked No. 7 in the Nov. 30 poll.

It’s the 223rd consecutive week that Kansas has been ranked in the AP Top 25, which is the most in the history of college basketball.

KU started its current streak in 2009.

UCLA previously had the longest run in the top 25 with 221 consecutive weeks from 1967 to 1980.