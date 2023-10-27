LAWRENCE (KSNT) – On Friday, Lance Leipold welcomed in a coach who is very familiar with the biggest moments of college football.

Urban Meyer talked with the Jayhawks on Friday morning.

“Aprecciate [Coach Meyer] for taking the time to speak to our team this morning,” KU head football coach Lance Leipold said on social media.

Meyer coached at Bowling Green State, Utah, Florida and Ohio State in his time leading college football teams. He won a National Title with the Gators in 2006 and 2008, and the Buckeyes in 2014.

Meyer then took his coaching skills to the NFL level where he coached just one season, in 2021, with the Jackonsville Jaguars.

The Jayhawks take on No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday. It’s homecoming for KU, with kickoff set for 11 a.m. in Lawrence.