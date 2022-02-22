TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Ichabods lead nearly the entire game to rout Northeastern State on Tuesday night.

Washburn won 71-49, marking its largest margin of victory this season. Northeastern State scored the opening basket, but that’s the only lead it held. Hunter Bentley hit a 3-pointer to spark a 9-0 run and Washburn never let go of the lead.

The ‘Bods (13-13, 11-9) outscored the Riverhawks in every quarter except the fourth, when they were outscored 14-13.

Thirteen Ichabods played in the game, and the nine who played more than three minutes all scored. Shae Sanchez led the team with 13 points, and Lauren Cassaday added 12. Bentley finished with five assists.

Next, Washburn will play its final home game Thursday against Missouri Southern on senior night.