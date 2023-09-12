LAWRENCE (KSNT)- KU football’s defense has looked brand new so far in 2023.

The Jayhawks, who allowed a Big 12 worst 35 points per game in 2022, have limited opponents to 40 combined points in two weeks.

Forcing turnovers is one way KU has kept opposing offenses from scoring. The ‘Hawks grabbed two interceptions in each of the first two games.

Kwinton Lassiter has two of those interceptions. Cobee Bryant, who will be suspended for the first half of KU’s week three game, grabbed a pick, too. The other guy to intercept the quarterback for KU was Mello Dotson.

Dotson’s takeaway was perhaps the most impressive, and certainly the most bizarre.

The pass hit the Illinois receiver in the hands, while Dotson and linebacker Rich Miller came crashing in. As Miller and the Illini wideout fell to the ground the ball bobbled several times, including a tip off Dotson’s face mask.

In the end, the 6-foot-1 redshirt freshman cornerback had the football. He wasn’t thinking pick as the ball was thrown.

“Good things happen when you sprint to the ball,” Dotson told reporters on Tuesday. “On that play I was just sprinting to the ball trying to make a play and it happened to fall in my hands.”

The interception came with 7:00 left in the third quarter, as KU led 31-7. The video, with Dotson’s quote from Tuesday, is attached at the top of this article.

Dotson says KU’s defense is confident, after a strong start and a win against a Big 10 opponent.

“I think that boosted our confidence a lot,” he said. “As defensive backs, being able to hold [their receivers] to the amount of yards they had, I think that boosted our confidence a lot.”

KU has allowed 345 passing yards through two games. They’ve allowed just two passing touchdowns, while doubling that total with four picks.

KU visits Nevada for a 9:30 p.m. CST kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 16.