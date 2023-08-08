LAWRENCE (KSNT)-As the Jayhawks build the football program behind Lance Leipold, they are literally building things.

On Tuesday, reporters got a first look at KU football’s brand new weight room and locker room. It’s the first of several major improvements coming to Anderson Family Football Complex and David Booth Memorial Stadium.

The 8,000-square foot locker room is an upgrade from previously just over 6,000.

The weight room is 15,000 square feet, featuring 18 platform weight racks, up from 12 in the previous weight room.

Why Klieman says K-State football will have a hard time picking team captains

“There is no doubt, this will be a top-five weight room in the nation,” KU football strength and conditioning coach Matt Gildersleeve said when the project was announced. “This is going to be tailored perfectly to our student-athletes that they receive the most optimal training available.”

KU Athletics plans to release details on more exciting changes on August 15.