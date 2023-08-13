Highlights of KU men’s basketball commit Flory Bidunga

LAWRENCE (KSNT)- KU men’s basketball only has one commit for the class of 2024 so far, but it is a huge one.

Flory Bidunga is the No. 1 ranked Center in the country for the class of 2024, according to both On3 Sports and 247 Sports. He’s the No. 5 overall player in his class. Bidunga announced his commitment to KU on Sunday.

A native of Kokomo, Indiana, he’s listed at 6-foot-10 and 215 pounds. Bidunga is the third-highest rated high school prospect to ever commit to KU men’s basketball. The only two higher rated prospects to choose Kansas, Andrew Wiggins and Josh Jackson, were both selected in the top five in the NBA draft.

Bidunga had offers from Duke, Auburn, Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky and others.

