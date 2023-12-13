LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Jayhawk football fans can eagerly monitor The Booth’s makeover live.

KU set up three cameras facing the stadium, which fans can watch on the KU Gateway District website. The southwest and southeast cameras face the demolition inside of the stadium, while the camera on the north shows the outside.

The multi-year, multi-million dollar project’s first phase broke ground in the southwest corner of the bleachers on Dec. 11.

In August, the university revealed its plans to build the ‘Gateway District.’ The project, initially labeled with a $300 million price tag, includes upgrades to the stadium, while adding conference centers, facilities and more. It will also add a district for retail stores, restaurants and more to enhance the experience of students and other university guests. Further changes include:

First-row of seats will be four-feet higher off the ground

New chairback seating in the north and west areas

New videoboard 2 1/2 times larger than before

Fifty percent increase in area per seat, 50% more legroom

About 2,300 club seats in three club space areas

Suites 80 feet closer to the field

Four-times more food and beverage areas

At least 1 1/2 more restrooms

The university has received two substantial financial gifts since the announcement of the Gateway District project with $10 million coming from the Kimbell/Almanza families and $35 million from former student Brad Garlinghouse.

The first phase of the project is expected to be complete by Aug. 2025.