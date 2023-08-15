LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Tuesday, August 15, 2023: It’s a day that Jayhawk football fans could end up remembering for a long time.

“It’s the much-anticipated fulfillment of a dream shared by many,” voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni said in front an energized crowd in the Jayhawk Welcome Center.

On Tuesday, KU Athletics released more details for a $300 million project expected to transform KU’s football stadium and more athletic facilities. ‘The Gateway District’ project is underway and KU’s leaders are fired up.

“Something for everyone,” KU athletic director Travis Goff said. “That’s going to be at the forefront. We’re going to have affordable ticket price points, a remarkable student experience, and I think all of those things will come to fruition when we’re able to showcase this in two years.”

By the start of the 2025 season, David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium will be completely redesigned, bringing a brand new look to ‘the hill.’ It’s expected to enhance both fan and student-athlete experience.

“Think of an outdoor Allen Fieldhouse,” KU Chancellor Douglas Girod said. “That’s what we’re shooting for right, to create that kind of energy for a player in the middle of a game. Talk about homefield advantage, that’s homefield advantage.”

It’s a project that might tell the public everything it needs to know about how much the University of Kansas cares about its football program.

“This is a statement for recruiting, to maintaining staff members, and of course our fanbase,” head football coach Lance Leipold said.

For more info on the project, click here.