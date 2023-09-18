LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU’s win Saturday may not have the margin of victory the team or fans wanted, but Lance Leipold believes they all still need to embrace these wins.

“Some aren’t going to be as pretty as others, but wins have been pretty darn tough to come at the University of Kansas for quite a while,” Leipold said. “We need to make sure that we embrace them. Then, take it and go coach. Coach harder. Play harder.”

Getting to be particular about how the team wins shows the program’s growth in Leipold’s eyes.

“We’ve won four road games since we’ve been here,” he said. “There were four road wins since ’09 before we arrived. This program has come a long way in a very short period of time.”

Players hung their heads after the close win, but Leipold put it into perspective for them.

“Maybe we were expected to win by more last week, but at the same time, there’s a lot of other people across the country that were expected to win and didn’t,” Leipold said.

Now, the Jayhawks are focusing on BYU. Big 12 play is starting, but the team has to prepare to face another undefeated team they’re not as familiar with as the returning Big 12 programs.

“Average age of their roster is 22 years old, versus what a traditional college roster is,” Leipold said. “So, [BYU has] the size, the maturity, the experience. Well-coached. That was a big road win for them.”

BYU beat Arkansas, 38-31, after trailing by two touchdowns.

The Jayhawks get a nice 2:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday. They’ll also return to their usual practice schedule after.