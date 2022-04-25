TOPEKA (KSNT) – The University of Kansas Men’s Basketball Team, now winners of the NCAA National Championship, will be visiting Topeka soon as part of their Barnstorming tour.

KSNT 27 News spoke with a representative of 6th Man Strategies, a consulting agency for KU student athletes. The representative said that the national champions will be coming to Topeka on Friday, April 29, at Washburn University for a scrimmage.

The night begins with a VIP autograph session at 5 p.m., with court activities starting at 7 p.m. It is unclear if all members of the team will be present for the scrimmage at Washburn.

The KU basketball team’s tour began in Wichita on Saturday, April 23 as their first of seven stops. They participated in a silent auction, answered some Q&As and hosted an interactive camp with the players. The team also made a stop in Topeka on Monday, as they visited the Kansas Statehouse to celebrate their win with Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly.

More details will be added here as they become available.