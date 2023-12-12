TOPEKA (KSNT) – DeShawn Hanika is transferring to KU after four years in Ames, Iowa.

The Hayden High graduate announced his decision on social media on Monday.

“I’m coming home,” he said.

Hanika had a breakout year with the Cyclones in 2022, catching 17 passes for 244 yards and four touchdowns.

However, the ISU tight end did not play in the 2023 season. He was suspended after allegations of violating NCAA sports betting policies. Hanika’s case was dismissed in October of 2023.

In a one-on-one interview on Tuesday Dec. 12, he told 27 News the difficult time might have been a blessing in disguise.

“You kind of sit back, you look at things a little differently… Moving a thousand miles an hour through college athletics and always getting ready for the next step and not really being able to enjoy the little things in life or taking some people that I hold close to me for granted,” Hanika said. “It really made me slow down and it made me question like ‘Is this something I really want to do?’, and when I finally figured out that answer it hadn’t changed. This is what I think I want to do for the rest of my life and I’m just grateful that Kansas has given me the opportunity.”

The 6-foot-6 Topeka native says Jayhawk fans should know this about him as he joins the building program:

“You won’t see another person in the country outwork me,” he said. “You’re going to get everything I got every single play because I had it taken away from me and I’m not gonna let it get away from me again.”

He chose KU for a number of reasons.

“I went to [KU] practice last week, got to meet Coach [Lance] Leipold, Coach [Jeff] Grimes, Coach [Jim Zebrowski], Devin Neal, Jalon Daniels, all those guys,” he said. “It felt like home to me. It did. It’s 30 minutes away from my actual house so I can still maybe catch it back to watch little brother play basketball at Hayden. Just a lot of support for me being a local kid.”

He joins the Jayhawks with just one year of eligibility remaining but big goals nonetheless.

“I think the Jayhawks are on the up-and-up,” he said. “They’re ready to go and compete for a Big 12 championship and I do have some unfinished business in the Big 12 and that’s one of the things I needed to check off the box.”

Hanika says there were many nerves when entering the transfer portal. He’s excited to compete in Lawrence.