WICHITA (KSNT)- Wichita State is staying in the Sunflower State with its most recent hire.

WSU announced on Monday that Terry Nooner has been hired as its next head women’s basketball coach. Nooner has been on staff with KU women’s basketball the last three years.

Nooner was the associate head coach, working under Brandon Schneider, the last three seasons at KU. That was actually his third stint with the Jayhawks. The Shockers new leader also played at Kansas from 1997-2000 and previously worked as an assistant on KU’s women’s basketball staff for the 2012-13 season.

“I’m extremely grateful for the investment and contribution that [Terry Nooner] has made to the growth and progress of our program,” KU head women’s basketball coach Brandon Schneider said on Twitter. “Nobody is more deserving of this opportunity, and we wish Terry, Tracy and their three children the best in this new endeavor.”

KU’s athletic director also had good things to say about the newest WSU head coach.

“WSU has made a tremendous hire and women’s basketball in our state just got better,” Kansas AD Travis Goff said on social media, after also congratulating Nooner.

Nooner is the 10th head coach in Wichita State women’s basketball program history.