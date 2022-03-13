(KSNT)- K-State and KU women’s basketball both received at-large bids to the 2022 NCAA tournament.

The Jayhawks are in as an eight seed and will play ninth seed Georgia Tech in the opening round on Friday, March 18 in the Spokane Region.

K-State is the nine seed in the Bridgeport Region and will open their tournament play against Washington State on Saturday, March 19.

It’s the first NCAA tournament bid since 2013 for KU, and the first since 2019 for K-State.

Kansas finished the regular season 20-9 overall and 11-7 in the Big 12, finishing fifth in the conference.