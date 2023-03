LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Three KU men’s basketball players are being recognized by the Associated Press.

Jalen Wilson is the AP Big 12 Player of the Year. The news comes after Wilson was named the Big 12 Player of the Year by the conference itself on Sunday, and he was made an All-American by Sporting News on Tuesday.

Kevin McCullar Jr. and Gradey Dick made AP’s Second Team Big 12 list.

The Jayhawks take the floor on Thursday in the Big 12 tournament.