NEW ORLEANS (KSNT)- Kansas Athletic Director Travis Goff grew up in Kansas and serving in his current role is something he’s still getting used to.

“I wouldn’t change it for anything, being a Kansas native,” Goff said.

Not only is the job a neat opportunity for a Kansas kid, but Goff says the things he learned growing up in small-town Kansas prepared him for any job he takes on.

“[I] apply the learnings from growing up in Southwest Kansas and in Dodge City every day in my role,” Goff said. “That’s a wonderful thing to be able to fall back on… treating people a great way, hard work, blue collar kind of work ethic.”

Goff also said his Kansas roots taught him to be unselfish, putting the University of Kansas before himself. Goff was at KU’s open practice in the Superdome on Friday.

Kansas takes on Villanova in the Final Four on Friday at 5:09 p.m.