Yesufu living out dream with KU

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Drake transfer Joseph Yesufu is finally in Lawrence.

“It’s a dream come true, being at a blue-blood,” Yesufu said.

Joseph Yesufu made himself a household name during the 2021 NCAA Tournament. He put up 21 points in the play-in game against Wichita State to spark a comeback for the Bulldogs. Against USC in the first round, he made a career-high six 3-pointers.

“Wichita and USC, they showed me I have to get a lot better, continue growing, keep being in the gym and all that, and keep pushing myself,” Yesufu said.

Being on KU’s side of the bracket got the Sixth Man of the Year noticed by Bill Self.

“All eyes are going to be on them,” Yesufu said. “They’re going to be on TV every day. I want to be on the biggest platform I can be on.”

That wasn’t the first time going to KU crossed his mind.

“Watching Kansas guys like Devonte Graham, Frank Mason, Sherron Collins, all those guys,” he said. “It was a dream. Coming here, seeing this beautiful campus, I know I’m going to love it.”

Yesufu averaged 12.8 points this past season. Not only is he excited to be on a bigger platform, but he is ready for the Big 12 competition.

“I’m definitely up for the challenge,” Yesufu said. “I’m going to be facing Baylor, the defending champs. I can’t wait. I can’t wait to show the world.”