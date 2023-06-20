LAWRENCE, KS. (KSNT) – Kansas men’s basketball head coach Bill Self confirmed Tuesday that Zach Clemence is back with the team.

Clemence, who previously entered the transfer portal with plans to join UC Santa Barbara, never enrolled at another university.

As a sophomore, the 6-foot-10 forward averaged 1.4 points and 1.3 rebounds per game on a 5.6 minutes per game average.

According to Self, Clemence plans to redshirt the 2023-24 season and practice with the team without game action.

“I feel really good about our roster. Zach’s not going to come in and impact the guys we recruited in a way that we told them we were going to utilize them,” Self said. “I think it’s a good decision if he wasn’t happy with…totally content with the decision he made.”