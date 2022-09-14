MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas State Wildcats will debut a new alternate helmet when they take the field against Tulane on Saturday

During Fort Riley Day and University Family Day, the 2-0 Wildcats will wear a white helmet featuring the classic Willie the Wildcat pennant logo on the right side and player numbers on the left side.

Felix Anudike-Uzomah and Nate Matlack (Courtesy of Kansas State Athletics)

Felix Anudike-Uzomah (Courtesy of Kansas State Athletics)

K-State alternate helmet (Courtesy of Kansas State Athletics)

Felix Anudike-Uzomah (Courtesy of Kansas State Athletics)

K-State does not regularly modify their uniform, other than a purple digital camouflage on Fort Riley Days in the past.

The last time was in 2019 against Navy in the Liberty Bowl, when they wore another white helmet, but with the Powercat logo on the side.

To go along with the helmet, players will wear purple jerseys and white pants.

The Wildcats will finish non-conference play against Tulane at 2 p.m. from Bill Snyder Family Stadium before heading down to Norman, Oklahoma, to take on the No. 6 ranked Oklahoma Sooners in primetime.