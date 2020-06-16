2 K-State athletes test positive for coronavirus

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State Athletics confirmed Tuesday two student-athletes tested positive for coronavirus.

The athletic department’s return-to-campus policy requires a 7-day stay-at-home recommendation and quarantine upon arriving to Manhattan and prior to testing, according to a news release. Under this policy, student-athletes aren’t allowed inside any department facilities and can’t participate in any team activities until they receive a negative test.

“We will always keep our focus on the health and well-being of our student-athletes and staff,” Athletics Director Gene Taylor said in a news release. “A small number of positive tests was something that we were anticipating based on what we are seeing from across college football, and our medical staff and coaching staffs are well-prepared for the next steps. While we know this is a very fluid situation, we have a great plan in place and all of our student-athletes have done their part in following the correct procedures to return to campus.”

K-State Athletics said every athlete that tests positive will have to self-isolate for 10 days and until they’re without a fever for 72 hours without medication.

The names of the athletes weren’t released.