MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State football is sometimes dubbed ‘Special Teams U.’ The Wildcats are living up to that nickname with two specialists in the running for national awards.

Punter/kicker Ty Zentner was named a semifinalist for the 2022 Ray Guy Award on Monday. The Ray Guy Award is given out annually to the best punter in all of college football. Zentner has a net punting average of 41.2 yards on the season. He has downed 20 punts inside the 20 yard line this fall, the most in the Big 12.

In addition to his punting duties, Zenter has taken over as the kickoff and field goal man for the Wildcats. He was successful on field goals from 46 and 53 yards in K-State’s win against West Virginia on Saturday.

In addition to Zentner’s recognition, long snapper Randen Plattner was named a semifinalist for the Mannelly Award on Monday. This award recognizes college football’s best senior long snapper each season.

The Wildcats are 8-3 on the season and hoping for a win against Kansas in the regular season finale. If the ‘Cats can beat KU, or Texas loses to Baylor on Friday, K-State will play TCU in the Big 12 Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 3.