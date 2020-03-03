2 more Kansas State players arrested, both on pot charges

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP/KSNT) — Two Kansas State football players are facing marijuana possession charges.

Nineteen-year-old safety Wayne Jones and 21-year-old linebacker Daniel Green were arrested Monday night. They both posted $1,000 bond.

The arrests come after three other Kansas State players were arrested over the weekend. Freshman running back Jacardia Wright was arrested for an outstanding warrant for failing to show proof of insurance. Linebackers DeMarrquese Hayes and Nick Allen were arrested separately on suspicion of DUI.

Kansas State says coach Chris Klieman will handle any internal discipline.

“I am extremely disappointed in the poor choices made recently by some of our student-athletes. We have high expectations within our program, and when those expectations are not met, there are consequences. The high standards and expectations within our football program will not change, and the character and integrity of the players on our team will not be compromised.” K-State football coach Chris Klieman

Klieman will handle all disciplinary action internally and have no further comment on the matter at this time.