MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Two different K-State football players receive conference honors after tackling 6th-ranked Oklahoma in Norman over the weekend.

Starting quarterback Adrian Martinez is named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, while safety Kobe Savage is the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, according to the conference. This is the first Big 12 weekly honor for both players.

Martinez was also named a Manning Award Star of the Week and to the Davey O’Brien Great-8 list on Monday. He tallied 382 offensive yards with five touchdowns.

K-State meets up with Texas Tech in Manhattan Saturday, Oct. 1, at 11 a.m.