MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Big 12 is recognizing two K-State football players after a win in Lubbock.

Avery Johnson is the Big 12 newcomer of the week, and Kobe Savage is the conference’s defensive player of the week.

Johnson, a true freshman, ran in five touchdowns against Texas Tech on Saturday. He ties offensive coordinator Collin Klein for the most touchdowns in a game for the Wildcats.

Savage recorded seven tackles and two interceptions, including one that led to the final K-State touchdown.

K-State is back home to host TCU on Oct. 21.