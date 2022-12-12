MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Three Wildcat football players earned All-American honors from the Associated Press on Monday.

Deuce Vaughn is a first-team All-American for the second-straight season. The junior running back earned first-team honors as an all-purpose player, being recognized for his ability in both the rushing and receiving game. Vaughn ranks tenth in the country with 136.9 yards from scrimmage per game.

Offensive lineman Cooper Beebe was named an AP second-team All-American. Beebe allowed zero sacks on 395 passing block snaps this season.

Defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah earned third-team honors. He led the ‘Cats with 8.5 sacks and eleven tackles for loss this fall.

K-State will play Alabama in the Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31.