MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Three different K-State student-athletes received recognition from the Big 12 on Monday.

For the Wildcats’ women’s basketball team Gabby Gregory was named Big 12 Player of the Week. Gregory, a senior guard, scored a combined 44 points in K-State’s wins against Central Arkansas and Wisconsin last week.

In men’s basketball, Keyontae Johnson earned Big 12 Newcomer of the Week. Johnson returned to the court after a scary injury at Florida sidelined him for nearly two full seasons. In K-State’s wins against UTRGV and California Johnson averaged 14.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

On the football field senior Wildcat safety Drake Cheatum was also named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week. Cheatum notched his first interceptions of the season and tallied five tackles in K-State’s 31-1 win at Baylor.