MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) – The Kansas State basketball team secured a commitment from 4-star wing Selton Miguel on Tuesday. Miguel is ranked #105 overall in the class of 2020 by Rivals. Miguel picked K-State over TCU, Texas A&M, Western Kentucky, and USF.

Miguel is the third recruit the Wildcats have landed ranked in the Rivals Top 150 for the class of 2020 joining Nijel Pack and Luke Kasubke.