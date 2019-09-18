MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) – Kansas State is 3-0 and ranked for the first time since 2017. Here are 5 keys to K-State’s 3-0 start.

Skylar Thompson’s Emergence

Coming into the season we knew Skylar Thompson was the guy at quarterback, but his emergence this season has been impressive. Thompson ranks 26th in the country in passing efficiency and has been extremely accurate completing nearly 68% of his passes. According to Sports Info Solutions, 90.6% of Thompson’s passes have been on target, which leads the nation. Thompson hasn’t thrown an interception yet and has four touchdowns through the air and two on the ground.

The Running Game

The running game this season has been a pleasant surprise for K-State fans. The Wildcats are averaging 280 yards on the ground per game, which ranks 12th in the country. K-State has dominated the time of possession with an average of 36 minutes per game, good for third in the country, and in three games, six Wildcats have rushed for touchdowns. The offensive line has been stellar.

Converting on Third Down

For any offense to have success, converting on third down is key. The Wildcats are converting on third down nearly 58% of the time, which puts K-State sixth in the nation. It’s a big reason the Cats have been able to crack the top 20 in scoring offense.

Stout Defense

K-State’s defense has been impressive through the first three weeks. The Cats are allowing just 12.7 points per game, which is 16th in the nation. K-State ranks 14th in the nation in total defense allowing just 256 yards per game.

Coaching

You can’t leave out the job this new coaching staff has done in Manhattan. This team has responded to Chris Klieman and his staff. The players want to play hard for them. The Cats have also played disciplined football and are tied for the 14th fewest penalties in the nation.