MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Six K-State football players were named to the preseason All-Big 12 team on Wednesday. That number puts the Wildcats alone at the top for most players on the list.

The group is headlined by Felix Anudike-Uzomah, who is the Big 12 preseason defensive player of the year. Anudike-Uzomah tied for the conference lead in solo sacks last fall with 11 and led the Big 12 with six forced fumbles. Deuce Vaughn, Daniel Green, Cooper Beebe, Malik Knowles and Julius Brents were the other ‘Cats to receive the preseason honor.

Green was second in the conference in tackles for loss last season with 16. Vaughn was one of only two unanimous selections for the preseason All-Big 12 team. The rising junior running back was a Consensus All-American last fall after tallying 1,872 total yards of offense.

Knowles contributes at wide receiver and kick returner. He made the preseason team as a kick-returner. Baylor had the next most preseason All-Big 12 selections after K-State with 5.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson was named the Big 12 preseason offensive player of the year. Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel is the Big 12’s preseason newcomer of the year.