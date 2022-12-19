MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT)- Gabby Gregory has had a unique college basketball career.

It began at the University of Oklahoma. There, she started 22 games as a true freshman and averaged double-figures on the score sheet. Her sophomore year was even better. She was the second-leading scorer for the Sooners, and 12th in the Big 12 with 16.6 points per game.

Gregory’s junior year was completely different. Gregory battled injuries and never felt fully healthy. She played in only 18 games, starting none. After a stellar sophomore season, she averaged just 2.6 points per game as a junior.

“I didn’t really do much of anything at all,” Gregory said.

At this point, she knew most people didn’t think she would bounce back.

“I mean, nobody really expected anything from me,” Gregory said. “So, yes, I guess have a little bit of a chip on my shoulder.”

Gregory made the decision to enter the transfer portal after her rocky junior campaign, and she knew exactly what she wanted.

“[Gregory] was a rare one, in that it was really quick,” K-State head women’s basketball coach Jeff Mittie said. “She knew what she wanted… It was a quick process with her.”

It helps that K-State was one of her top options when being recruited out of high school. Plus, she played against the Wildcats several times before joining them.

“I knew the caliber of team that they had,” Gregory said. “I also wanted to stay in the conference. It just made for a very easy transition.”

Gregory filled several holes the ‘Cats had.

“The things that we were looking for in the transfer portal were: We wanted toughness. We wanted a player that could get to the free throw line. We wanted a player that could shoot the three,” Mittie said. “She checked all the boxes.”

Now, Gregory’s averaging more than 20 points and six rebounds per game for K-State.

“She’s just going to be aggressive,” K-State sophomore guard Serena Sundell said. “She’s passionate, too, which is a lot of fun to play with. Seeing her get and-ones and be physical down low, but also be able to step out and shoot threes… she’s a hard player to guard for some opponents.”

Coach Mittie never doubted her, even though the numbers the past season didn’t look great on paper.

“None of [her success] surprises me,” Mittie said. “All she needed to do was get healthy.”

Gabby Gregory believed in herself.

“I don’t think anyone, like, really expected me to do anything,” Gregory said. “I knew that I was capable of doing it just because I knew how hard I’d worked.”

The new Wildcat isn’t getting enough recognition yet, according to Mittie.

“She’s going to be up for a lot of comeback player of the year awards,” Mittie said. “Not just in the Big 12, but nationally. I do think people have slept on her as I read across the country.

“None of this [success] is surprising to me but it’s good to see her playing well.”

Gregory’s impact has helped boost K-State women’s basketball to a 10-2 start.