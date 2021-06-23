A new voice: Meet K-State Football’s new PA Announcer

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – “GOOD FOR A WILDCAT…” are a few words that can get any K-State Football fan’s blood pressure to rise. Those words will now come from K-State alumn Mitch Fortner as he takes over as the team’s new football PA announcer this season.

“I am very excited for this new opportunity,” Fortner said. “K-State fan all of my life and going to games all of my life. I finally get to be a part of the game-day atmosphere which is really cool.”

Fortner has previously been serving as the voice of K-State Women’s soccer, a position he said wasn’t easy to step away from.

“It was a very hard decision to make to go from K-State soccer to PA announcing for K-State football because I had been there since the first game, 2016 for the soccer team,” he said. “That’s when the program had its first season and I had done the first five seasons.”

The new job is a dream that only so many broadcasters will ever achieve in their career and one that Fortner has had since he was a kid.

“I always thought it would be a really cool job to have. When I came to the games as a kid, I always kind of paid attention to the game day environment, what the PA announcer was saying, the cadence, and the tradition of what that PA announcer would say,” Fortner said.

He will take the mic during K-State’s first football game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX as the Cats take on Stanford. So you might ask, is he nervous?

“It will be a different kind of setup, huge stadium. It is going to be a little bit intimidating, but like it was back in 2019 when I was a PA announcer for the Oklahoma game, get a good for a Wildcat first down in there, a couple of them and things will be fine from there. I’ll be relaxed,” he said.

K-State’s first home game at Bill Snyder Family Stadium for the 2021-22 season will be on September 11th against Southern Illinois at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.