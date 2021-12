MADISON, WI – NOVEMBER 20: Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) throws a pass durning a college football game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Wisconsin Badgers on November 20th, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, WI. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – Nebraska transfer quarterback Adrian Martinez is making K-State his new home.

Martinez made the announcement Thursday on Twitter. This comes just over a week after he was spotted in Aggieville.

This past season, Martinez completed more than 61% of his passes for 2,863 yards and 14 touchdowns.