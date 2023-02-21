MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- A former Wildcat quarterback is going pro.

K-State’s Adrian Martinez, was drafted in the second round of the USFL draft on Tuesday, by the New Jersey Generals.

Martinez transferred to K-State after spending most of his college career with Nebraska. The Fresno, California native only played one season for the Wildcats. He lit it up early in the season, including a legendary performance that included nearly 400 all-purpose yards when K-State beat No. 6 Oklahoma in Norman.

Injuries plagued Martinez season later though. Will Howard took over quarterback duties and earned the starting job.

Martinez threw for 1,261 yards and ran for 627 yards in his one season with the Wildcats.