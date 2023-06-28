MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State football players spent time with local youth on Wednesday.

Advisors Excel partnered with Wildcat NIL to put on a youth football camp. The camp was held at K-State’s new indoor practice facility. Over 100 kids were in attendance, including dozens from Ross Elementary School in Topeka.

For the Wildcats, quarterback Will Howard, safety Kobe Savage, offensive lineman Hayden Gillum and others were in attendance to help out.

“It’s so cool because I was that kid once upon a time,” Howard said. “I want to give back to those kids because I know how much it meant to me when I was in their shoes to interact with college football players, and just older people in general that were good people. I just want to be a good role model for those kids.”

Advisors Excel is hoping to put on a similar event next summer, perhaps back at K-State or with a different local college. Kids from kindergarten all the way into high school took part in the camp.