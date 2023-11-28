MANHATTAN (KSNT) – It’s been a busy week for Kansas State football in terms of the transfer portal.

On Tuesday, sophomore cornerback Will Lee III announced his decision to move on from the program via social media, according to JGPCFB on X. Lee is now the sixth Wildcat to enter the transfer portal since the end of the regular season.

Five ‘Cats announced plans to transfer on Monday, including Will Howard.

Lee spent just one fall in Manhattan after coming to K-State from Iowa Western Community College.

In 11 games played in 2023, he had 42 total tackles, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.