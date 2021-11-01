Anudike-Uzomah named Big 12 defensive player of the week

MANHATTAN, KS – OCTOBER 30: Quarterback Chandler Morris #14 of the TCU Horned Frogs fumbles the ball after getting hit by defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah #91 of the Kansas State Wildcats, during the second half at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah was named the Big 12 defensive player of the week on Monday.

The Lee’s Summit native tallied four sacks in K-State’s win over TCU on Saturday, tying the school record. He also added two forced fumbles.

Anudike-Uzomah is now second in the country in both sacks and forced fumbles, while leading the Big 12 in both categories. He was named the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week on Sunday.

K-State takes on KU in the Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, Nov. 6.