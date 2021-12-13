AP names Deuce Vaughn First Team All-American

MANHATTAN, KS – OCTOBER 30: Running back Deuce Vaughn #22 of the Kansas State Wildcats rushes 42 yards for a touchdown against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) – K-State running back Deuce Vaughn was named a First Team All-American by the Associated Press on Monday.

Vaughn was given the honor under the category of all purpose player. He ranks fifth in the nation in yards from scrimmage per game. He is one of only two players in the country with both 1,000 rushing yards and 400 receiving yards this season.

In addition to his designation by the Associated Press, Vaughn has also been named a Second Team All-American by CBS Sports and USA TODAY.

Kansas State will take on LSU in the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Tuesday, January 4 in Houston, Texas.