Ast, Holcombe, compete for backup QB role

MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) – We know Skylar Thompson is K-State’s starting quarterback, but who will back him up?

The Cats have a number of quarterbacks on the roster, but the front runners appear to be Nick Ast and John Holcombe II. Both quarterbacks bring size to the table. Ast is 6’5” 209 pounds, while Holcombe is 6’4” 249 pounds.

“We’ve given them all pretty equal reps right now. I think Nick and John are taking the most of those reps with the twos and both doing some really good thing,” said Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman. “You can tell they both had really good summers physically as well as mentally. It’ll be an ongoing process. We want to to continue to push Nick and continue to push John to see who ultimately wins that backup job.”