MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Avery Johnson delivered what would appear to be some much needed good news to Wildcat fans on Thursday.

When reports surfaced on Thursday that offensive coordinator Collin Klein was taking a job with Texas A&M, speculation and concern began to build that the Wildcats highly-touted freshman quarterback could go with him.

On Friday, K-State football sent out a message from Johnson on social media that would seem to indicate the Wichita native is locked in with the program.

The true freshman, who is expected to start in the Wildcats’ bowl game after Will Howard entered the transfer portal, will change his jersey number from No. 5 to No. 2.

“Although my number changed… our mission hasn’t,” Johnson said in a message posted by the football team.

No. 2 is a return to the number Johnson wore in and before high school. The jersey opened up when quarterback Jake Rubley entered the transfer portal.

“For me it’s never been just a number,” Johnson said. “It’s a mentality, an attitude. It’s a tradition.”