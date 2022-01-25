Ayoka Lee announces plans to return next year

K-State’s Ayoka Lee celebrates after she set the NCAA scoring record against Oklahoma at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas on January 23, 2022.

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – Ayoka Lee told reporters on Tuesday that she plans to return to Kansas State next season.

This news comes after Lee broke the NCAA women’s basketball record for most points in a game with 61 points.

Lee went 23-for-30 from the field and 15-for-17 from the free throw line in the Wildcats Sunday victory over #14 Oklahoma.

“I’m staying another year. I really love what I’m doing for school and I want to finish that education, I love the program,” Lee said in a Zoom meeting on Tuesday.

Lee ranks second in the country in scoring and first in the Big 12 with 25.5 points per game. The Wildcats are ranked 25th in this week’s AP poll.