MANHATTAN (KSNT) – K-State women’s basketball is 17-1 and riding an 11-game winning streak.

The Wildcats success’ centers around… their center. K-State senior Ayoka Lee was named the Ann Meyers Drysdale National Player of the Week on Tuesday. The honor comes after Lee and the ‘Cats knocked off both Oklahoma and No. 10 Texas last week.

It’s the fourth time Lee has earned a national player of the week award this season.

The Wildcats earned a top ten national ranking in this week’s AP poll, checking in at No. 7.

In two games last week, she totaled 40 points, 16 rebounds and nine blocks.