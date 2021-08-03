Barry Brown and Xavier Sneed to play in NBA Summer League

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Former K-State basketball stars Xavier Sneed and Barry Brown will play in the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League.

Brown will join the Orlando Magic’s squad, while Sneed will play for the Charlotte Hornets group.

It’s the second stint in the NBA Summer League for Barry Brown, who played for the Timberwolves in 2019. Brown just completed his first professional season overseas, playing for Ludwigsburg in the Basketball Bundesliga.

Sneed played for the Charlotte Hornets G-league team in the 2020-2021 season, where he averaged 8.1 points and 4 rebounds per game. He now plays for the Niagara Rivers Lions of the Canadian Elite Basketball League, where he leads his team with an average of 17.8 points per game.

The league will consist of each team playing four preliminary games before the two teams with the best record will meet for one championship game. Preliminary games begin Sunday, August 8. The championship game is scheduled for Tuesday, August 17.