WACO, Texas (KSNT) – Baylor head men’s basketball coach Scott Drew has worked alongside Jerome Tang ever since coming to Baylor University in 2003.

Tang was announced as K-State’s new head men’s basketball coach on Monday.

“While I’m sad I’ll no longer get to coach alongside him, I couldn’t be more thrilled for him to have an amazing opportunity to become a head coach in the nation’s best basketball conference,” Drew said in a statement sent to KSNT News on K-State hiring Tang.

Tang was promoted to associate head coach in 2017 and served as Drew’s right hand man for the Bears’ 2021 national championship.

“Coach Tang was one of my first hires when I came to Baylor in 2003, and he’s been like a brother to me for the last 19 years. I’m so grateful for the energy and effort he put into helping us build Baylor Basketball into what it is today, and I know he’s ready for this next step,” Drew’s statement said.

Drew believes Coach Tang is a great hire by K-State Athletics.

“Coach Tang and his family will be tremendous additions to the K-State community, and I know the Baylor Family will be cheering him on for all but a few games each season,” Drew said.

Tang worked alongside Drew for 19 years at Baylor. Before joining Drew at Baylor, Tang led four teams to high school state basketball title’s in Texas. The new K-State head coach is 55-years-old.