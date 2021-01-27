Baylor steamrolls K-State

WACO, Tx. (KSNT) – Kansas State’s struggles reached rock bottom on Wednesday night in a 107-59 loss at #2 Baylor. It’s the largest margin of defeat in program history for the Wildcats. The Bears opened the game on a staggering 41 to 7 run.

To make matters worse, Bruce Weber said the bus to the game didn’t start and he had to walk to the game while some of the players had to take the city bus.

When you think it can't get any worse than the largest margin of defeat in program history… #kstatembb pic.twitter.com/rfYty3eOzc — Pete Francis (@Pete_Francis) January 28, 2021

The loss drops the Wildcats to 5-12 on the season and 1-8 in Big 12 play.

Nijel Pack scored 11 points and had 5 assists in his return for K-State.

K-State takes a break from Big 12 play when they return home on Saturday to face off with Texas A&M in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.