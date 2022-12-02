ARLINGTON, TX (KSNT) – K-State football is one win away from a Big 12 Championship, but it’s an accumulation of years of work for these Wildcats.

“Goal is a Big 12 Championship,” K-State defensive tackle Eli Huggins said at Big 12 Media Days all the way back in July. “That’s what we want. That’s what we want to do. As a defense we want to have the best defense in the conference. We’re more than capable of that but obviously we got to put that work in and do what we need to do to accomplish that.”

The second goal Huggins listed – to have the best defense in the conference – is complete, as they gave up a conference-best 19.4 points a game.

The team has the opportunity to complete the first goal Saturday morning.

“Just to be able to make it isn’t enough for us,” quarterback Will Howard said. “But it’s cool to be in the position that we are and have the opportunity to go achieve our goal. I’m really looking forward to the opportunity.”

“This is it. This is what you’ve worked for,” running back Deuce Vaughn said. “This is what we’ve worked so hard for. So you can’t let off the gas right now.”

It’s an opportunity for the Wildcats months, or perhaps years, in the making.

“We’ve gone through so much,” fullback/tight end Ben Sinnott said. “We’ve had injuries, people needed to step up. We’ve had just a lot of highs and lows. Nobody’s really given up or let it consume them. We just kind of keep fighting.”

Huggins reiterated his words from months prior, expressing how much a victory would mean to him and his team.

“That’s been a dream of mine since I’ve been here,” Huggins said. “That’s one of the main reasons I came back. Felt like I had more to prove, we had more to prove. Felt like we were capable of winning a Big 12 Championship. That’d mean everything to me. I love this university, love this team. To be able to do that for them would be incredible.”

Not only is this game an opportunity to win a championship, but it’s an opportunity to get back a game the Wildcats feel like they should have won earlier in the season.

“We look back at that game, there were a lot of things that we left out there. We know that we got to correct that,” Howard said.

“It was probably one of the hardest losses of the year,” lineman Hayden Gillum said. “I know every loss isn’t fun but that one I left and I was like, ‘There’s a lot out there.’ I think a lot of the guys have the same taste in their mouth. We know we owe these guys one. We know we can give them more than the first round.”

“We still got a lot to prove. I’m proud of where we’re at but we’re not done yet,” Huggins said.

Saturday’s matchup against the Horned Frogs is set to kick off at 11 a.m. from AT&T stadium in Arlington, Texas.