Big 12 reprimands K-State and KU for field stormings

(KSNT) – The Big 12 has reprimanded Kansas State and Kansas after fans stormed the field following the team’s victories on Saturday.

In a statement released today by the Big 12, commissioner Bob Bowlsby said, “Our institutions have a duty to provide a safe game environment. Although the Big 12 does not currently have a policy prohibiting spectators from entering playing areas for post-game celebrations, it is of utmost importance that home game management provide adequate security measures for our student-athletes, coaches, game officials and spectators.” Bowlsby added, “That expectation includes providing safe passage from the playing field to the locker room, and protection of the visiting team bench area.”

Kansas State was fined $25,000. TCU was also fined $25,000 for its field storming on Saturday.