Bill Snyder receives Tom Osborne Legacy Award

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 03: Head coach Bill Snyder of the Kansas State Wildcats at Amon G. Carter Stadium on November 03, 2018 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Former K-State football head coach Bill Snyder has another award to tack on to his many accomplishments.

Snyder was awarded the Tom Osborne Legacy Award, which recognizes a player, coach or person who has made an extraordinary contribution to the interior line of college football; and/or has made contributions to the Outland Trophy.

Thank you to Tom Osborne and the Outland Trophy Award Ceremony for awarding me with the Osborne Lifetime Legacy Award. Humbled and grateful — Bill Snyder (@CoachBillSnyder) January 18, 2021

Snyder officially retired in 2018 after 27 seasons on the sideline, ending a Hall of Fame tenure in Manhattan that began in the Big Eight and weathered seismic shifts in college football. Along the way, he overcame throat cancer and sent dozens of players to the NFL.

You can read more about the award and his accomplishments here.