Bill Snyder receives Tom Osborne Legacy Award

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Former K-State football head coach Bill Snyder has another award to tack on to his many accomplishments.
Snyder was awarded the Tom Osborne Legacy Award, which recognizes a player, coach or person who has made an extraordinary contribution to the interior line of college football; and/or has made contributions to the Outland Trophy.
Snyder officially retired in 2018 after 27 seasons on the sideline, ending a Hall of Fame tenure in Manhattan that began in the Big Eight and weathered seismic shifts in college football. Along the way, he overcame throat cancer and sent dozens of players to the NFL.
You can read more about the award and his accomplishments here.