LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas football’s latest hire is familiar with the area.

Sean Snyder, son of K-State legendary head coach Bill Snyder, has joined KU football as a special assistant to the head coach.

Sean Snyder was a consensus All-American punter at K-State, then spent over two decades on the Wildcats’ staff, mostly as the special teams’ coordinator.

He spent last season as the special teams’ coordinator at Illinois after two years at USC following his tenure at K-State.