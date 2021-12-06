Bruce Weber uses ‘Pete the Cat’ children’s video as teaching point

MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) – Bruce Weber says his grandson loves the video of ‘Pete the Cat’ called “I love my white shoes.”

Weber used this video to teach some of this players a valuable lesson on handling adversity. The video Weber showed his team can be viewed in the tweet below.

“Things don’t always go right in life and when it happens bad you can’t sit there and cry. You got to come back. You got to come with a swagger,” Weber said.

It was after the Wildcats two game losing streak that Weber says he showed the team the video. Since then, they’ve won three in a row.

K-State basketball is back in action on Wednesday, Dec. 8 against Marquette.

