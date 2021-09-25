Brutal first half leads to Wildcat loss in conference opener

STILLWATER, Okla. (KSNT) – K-State lost to Oklahoma State in their first conference game of the season on Saturday, falling 31-20 in Stillwater.

The Wildcats opened with a field goal to grab a three-point lead and added a touchdown on a 99-yard Malik Knowles kick return touchdown to take a 10-7 lead in the first quarter.

After this, the first half turned into a nightmare for Wildcat fans.

Oklahoma State added two more touchdowns in the first quarter before posting a touchdown and a field goal in the second.

The Cowboys lead 31-13 at halftime. K-State shut out OSU in the second half but their offense never made up the ground.

The ‘Cats got a touchdown on a pass from Jaren Lewis to Deuce Vaughn that Vaughn took 55 yards. The third quarter house call was the only score of the second half.

K-State is now 3-1. They host Oklahoma in their next game on Saturday, Oct. 1.