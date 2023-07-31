TAMPA, Fla. (KSNT)- A former K-State wide receiver is hoping to earn a roster spot with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Getting the attention of the head coach is likely a good place to start. Kade Warner, the son of Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, has done just that early in training camp.

“He’s a technician,” Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said on Monday. “He’s a hard worker, he understands the game very well.”

Bowles is excited to see more from Warner as the staff continues to evaluate.

“He can play all three [receiver] positions,” Bowles said. “As the pads continue to go on and we continue to play, [I’ll] be interested to see what he does because he’s a very interesting guy.”

Warner signed with the Bucs’ as an undrafted free agent in April. He isn’t the only former Wildcat on the team. Tampa picked defensive back Josh Hayes in the sixth round.